Dr. Elena Boland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Boland, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Boland, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Boland works at
Locations
-
1
The University Of Vermont Health Network214 Cornelia St Ste 102, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 561-6410
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boland?
We first met Dr Boland at the ER when my husband had some unexpected issues with a new feeding tube. She made prompt and efficient decisions and solved the problem with precision and accuracy. So grateful.
About Dr. Elena Boland, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063536886
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boland works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.