Dr. Elena Blanco, DPM
Dr. Elena Blanco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack Center for Foot Surgery125 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Dr. Blanco is wonderful. She explains everything clearly and makes you feel comfortable. Her staff is wonderful to work with, always accommodating.
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
