Overview

Dr. Elena Bezoff, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Bezoff works at Park Slope Medical Hlth Provier in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.