Dr. Barengolts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Barengolts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Barengolts, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Barengolts works at
Locations
-
1
Elena L Barengolts MD3365 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste K, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 870-1702
-
2
Amg A Professional Medical Corp.925 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (847) 870-1702
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Barengolts?
Very busy and appears a little unfocused/pulled in all directions at first, but once settled in a careful, attentive listener who is proactive and goes above and beyond what most providers would do. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Elena Barengolts, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1942305313
Education & Certifications
- U Ill/Uic Hosp
- Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
- Moscow Hosp Emer Med
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barengolts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barengolts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barengolts works at
Dr. Barengolts has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barengolts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barengolts speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barengolts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barengolts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barengolts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barengolts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.