Dr. Elena Balakirsky, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Elena Balakirsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They graduated from STAVROPOL' MEDICAL ACADEMY.

Dr. Balakirsky works at Passionate Behavioral Health Center Inc. in Pikesville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Passionate Behavioral Health Center Inc.
    19 Walker Ave Ste 304, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 580-1220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2017
    The greatest Pediatrician ever. She is highly educated, experienced and professional doctor.
    Aziza Amirkulova in Baltimore, MD — Jan 20, 2017
    About Dr. Elena Balakirsky, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1316074610
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STAVROPOL' MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balakirsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balakirsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balakirsky works at Passionate Behavioral Health Center Inc. in Pikesville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Balakirsky’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Balakirsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balakirsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balakirsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balakirsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

