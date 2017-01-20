Dr. Balakirsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Balakirsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Balakirsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They graduated from STAVROPOL' MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Balakirsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Passionate Behavioral Health Center Inc.19 Walker Ave Ste 304, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 580-1220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balakirsky?
The greatest Pediatrician ever. She is highly educated, experienced and professional doctor.
About Dr. Elena Balakirsky, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316074610
Education & Certifications
- STAVROPOL' MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balakirsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balakirsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balakirsky works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Balakirsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balakirsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balakirsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balakirsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.