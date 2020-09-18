Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altshuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Altshuler works at
Locations
Feroza Hossain Inc.256 Bunn Dr Ste 3A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 683-7773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Pediatrician EVER!!!! I would highly recommend her. She’s caring, patient and knowledgeable. We’ve always had the most amazing experience at this office. You WON’T be disappointed.
About Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altshuler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altshuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altshuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altshuler speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Altshuler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altshuler.
