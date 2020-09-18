Overview

Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.



Dr. Altshuler works at Medical Associates Of Princeton in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.