Dr. Elena Allbritton, MD

Dermatology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Allbritton, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Allbritton works at Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 820, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-8081
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 18, 2019
    Dr. Allbritton is the most patient, knowledgeable dermatologist I've seen (and I've seen many in this region!). She answers all of my questions and has been the first doctor to really get my chronic skin condition right. Her medical staff are incredible. Never rushes the patient, remembers you and your history and personal details, and makes you feel comfortable and heard.
    Washignton, DC — Jan 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elena Allbritton, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689866733
    Education & Certifications

    • Medstsr Research Institute
    • Dermatology
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • Wesleyan University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Allbritton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allbritton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allbritton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allbritton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allbritton works at Dermatologic Surgery Center of Washington in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Allbritton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allbritton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allbritton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allbritton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allbritton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

