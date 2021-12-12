Overview

Dr. Elen Blochin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Blochin works at Concorde Medical Group at East 38th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.