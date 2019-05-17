Dr. Eleisha Flanagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleisha Flanagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Eleisha Flanagan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Flanagan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Chesapeake Surgical Associates - Havre De Grace421 S Union Ave Ste 201, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 843-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flanagan?
My wife just had gallbladder surgery. Dr. Flanagan is a great doctor. If you are looking for the right surgeon, you can stop here. She is extremely intelligent, very nice and takes time making sure you understand your procedure. We canceled with a different surgeon . We are glad we did. She did an excellent job. Thank you Dr. Flanagan.
About Dr. Eleisha Flanagan, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366609273
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanagan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flanagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flanagan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.