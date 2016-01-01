Overview

Dr. Eleftherios Zisis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Zisis works at Joseph S. Feldman, DPM in East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.