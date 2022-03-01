See All General Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mamounas works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Scripts
    1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 843-8370
  2. 2
    Orlando Health Ambulatory Care Center
    22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 648-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Biopsy of Breast
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Biopsy of Breast

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mamounas?

    Mar 01, 2022
    Simply the best
    Monique Williams — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mamounas to family and friends

    Dr. Mamounas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mamounas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD.

    About Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174580492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HOMEOPATHY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mamounas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mamounas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mamounas works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mamounas’s profile.

    Dr. Mamounas has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Biopsy of Breast, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamounas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamounas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamounas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mamounas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mamounas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eleftherios Mamounas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.