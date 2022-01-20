See All Gastroenterologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Yousefzadeh works at Pro Health Care Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Success
    2800 Marcus Ave Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6076
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Enteritis
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2022
    The colonoscopy experience was smooth. The doctor was easy to talk to. He explained everything. I was able to schedule the office visit and procedure without delays. I recommend the doctor.
    Marc — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700029485
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
    Residency
    • Montefiore Med Ctr/ Albert Einstein Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousefzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yousefzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yousefzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yousefzadeh works at Pro Health Care Associates in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yousefzadeh’s profile.

    Dr. Yousefzadeh has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousefzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousefzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousefzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yousefzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yousefzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

