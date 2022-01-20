Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yousefzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD
Dr. Eleazer Yousefzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Lake Success2800 Marcus Ave Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6076Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The colonoscopy experience was smooth. The doctor was easy to talk to. He explained everything. I was able to schedule the office visit and procedure without delays. I recommend the doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson
- Montefiore Med Ctr/ Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- New York University
- Gastroenterology
