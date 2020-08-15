Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD
Overview
Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay works at
Locations
Midland Neurology and Pain Associates2601 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 788-0038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Has been my family's physician for many years! He genuinely cares very much about his patients! In the past there were issues as far as office staff but that has been resolved. I'm most grateful there are still a few compassionate doctors left!
About Dr. Eleanya Ogburu-Ogbonnay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104005941
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogburu-Ogbonnay.
