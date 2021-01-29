Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleanor Womack, MD
Overview
Dr. Eleanor Womack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
West Lake Family Practice P.A.5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste E200, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Womack has gone above and beyond to treat a condition that 8 other specialists could not diagnose correctly. She is fully invested in the wellbeing of her patients. She brings a very caring and practical attitude to the table each and every visit. She is reachable all the time on business days. When I call her office with an issue, I get a call back from her rather than a nurse or other patient care provider. She has improved my life greatly.
About Dr. Eleanor Womack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Womack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.