Internal Medicine
4 (5)
36 years of experience
Dr. Eleanor Womack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Womack works at Westlake Family Practice in West Lake Hills, TX.

    West Lake Family Practice P.A.
    5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste E200, West Lake Hills, TX 78746

Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain

    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. Womack has gone above and beyond to treat a condition that 8 other specialists could not diagnose correctly. She is fully invested in the wellbeing of her patients. She brings a very caring and practical attitude to the table each and every visit. She is reachable all the time on business days. When I call her office with an issue, I get a call back from her rather than a nurse or other patient care provider. She has improved my life greatly.
    Dr. Womack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Womack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Womack works at Westlake Family Practice in West Lake Hills, TX.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Womack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Womack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Womack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

