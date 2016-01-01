Dr. Eleanor Wallen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Wallen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eleanor Wallen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Hollywood, CA.
Dr. Wallen works at
Locations
-
1
Eleanor A Wallen DPM4418 Vineland Ave Ste 215, North Hollywood, CA 91602 Directions (818) 980-3383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallen?
About Dr. Eleanor Wallen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1457394694
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallen works at
Dr. Wallen has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.