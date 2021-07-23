Overview

Dr. Eleanor Pitts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Pitts works at Accurate Aesthetics in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.