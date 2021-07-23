Dr. Eleanor Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Pitts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Accurate Aesthetics1 Washington St Ste 301, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 522-0008
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Pitts is truly an exceptional surgeon, because she embodies all of the qualities you can only hope for in a Dr. she is just so kind, patient, a great listener, with an amazing bedside manner and provides exceptional quality of care. She also does amazing work! I would give her 10 stars if I could! Thank you Dr Pitts :)
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811995806
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.