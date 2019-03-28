Overview

Dr. Eleanor Orehek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Ridgeview Medical Center and United Hospital.



Dr. Orehek works at Millennium Neurosugery, PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Lake Elmo, MN and Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.