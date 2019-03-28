Dr. Eleanor Orehek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orehek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Orehek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eleanor Orehek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Ridgeview Medical Center and United Hospital.
Locations
Millennium Neurosugery, PA2855 Campus Dr Ste 570, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (612) 879-1000
Quest Diagnostics LLC Il8515 Eagle Point Blvd Ste 100, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 Directions (612) 879-1000
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings11091 Ulysses St NE Ste 100, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (612) 879-1000
Noran Neurological Clinic PA2828 Chicago Ave Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 879-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Ridgeview Medical Center
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orehek sees my mom for Parkinson's Disease. She is so thorough. She is very busy but gets you into her schedule quickly and out of the waiting room promptly. She makes you feel heard, important and remembers stuff from prior appointments. Her nursing staff is amazing and thorough with phone calls. I would recommend her to anyone suffering through this scary disease!
About Dr. Eleanor Orehek, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurology
Dr. Orehek has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Tremor and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orehek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
