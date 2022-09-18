See All Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Overview

Dr. Eleanor Lavretsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from ASTRAHAN' MEDICAL ACADEMY.

Dr. Lavretsky works at Westwood Medical Consultants in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westwood Medical Consultants
    462 N Linden Dr Ste 230, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 246-9249

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2022
    Doctor Lavretsky is very supportive and kind. She does the best for her patients. She is a very old style doctor
    Sep 18, 2022
    About Dr. Eleanor Lavretsky, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 63 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1235141136
    • ASTRAHAN' MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lavretsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavretsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavretsky works at Westwood Medical Consultants in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lavretsky’s profile.

    Dr. Lavretsky has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavretsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavretsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavretsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavretsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavretsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

