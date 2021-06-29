See All General Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
General Surgery
5.0 (1)
13 years of experience
Dr. Eleanor Fung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.

Dr. Fung works at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Milard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
    1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221
  2. 2
    Kaleida Health
    100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    UBMD Physicians Group
    6044 Main St Ste 110, Williamsville, NY 14221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Buffalo General Medical Center
  ECMC Health Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallbladder Removal
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallbladder Removal

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    Anthem
    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr Fung is very knowledgeable. She is very caring and will take as much time as you need to understand what's wrong with you. She is also not ready to do surgery quickly. If you want a doctor that is caring call her and make an appointment.
    Dawn — Jun 29, 2021
    About Dr. Eleanor Fung, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1780078394
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Fung has seen patients for Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more.

    Dr. Fung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods.

