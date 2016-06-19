Dr. Eleanor Figuerres, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figuerres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Figuerres, DO
Overview
Dr. Eleanor Figuerres, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Figuerres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Orthopaedics, SC7401 104th Ave Ste 110, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 764-5595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figuerres?
Dr. Figuerres spent more time that most doctors with me discussing my family history of both breast cancer and ovarian cancer. She took her time and helped me feel at ease during the exam.
About Dr. Eleanor Figuerres, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1215983622
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figuerres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figuerres accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figuerres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figuerres works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Figuerres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figuerres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figuerres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figuerres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.