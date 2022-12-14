See All Plastic Surgeons in Maywood, IL
Dr. Eleanor Bucholz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eleanor Bucholz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Bucholz works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-9000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Burr Ridge Office
    6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 327-1300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Hafsah nasser — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Eleanor Bucholz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588925515
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.