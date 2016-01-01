Overview

Dr. Eleanor Azurin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Azurin works at Optum - Family Medicine in Huntington Park, CA with other offices in Downey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.