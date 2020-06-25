Overview

Dr. Eldred Macdonell Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.



Dr. Macdonell Jr works at Gastroenterology Care in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.