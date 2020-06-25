See All Gastroenterologists in Indianapolis, IN
Gastroenterology
Dr. Eldred Macdonell Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Macdonell Jr works at Gastroenterology Care in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Hemorrhoids and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cpn Gastroenterology Care
    7950 N Shadeland Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46250

  Community Hospital East
  Community Hospital North

Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids
Reflux Esophagitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Jun 25, 2020
    Dr. Macdonell is very thorough & very professional. I've been going to him for years and so has my husband. He eases my concerns by explaining treatments and options thoroughly. I love his nursing staff especially Carrie. She is very helpful and prompt in returning your phone messages. I highly recommend Dr. Macdonell and his staff!
    Teri Reinhart — Jun 25, 2020
    About Dr. Eldred Macdonell Jr, MD

    Gastroenterology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1629045042
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Gastroenterology
