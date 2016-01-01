Dr. Dzudza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldin Dzudza, MD
Overview
Dr. Eldin Dzudza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
- 1 401 N Michigan Ave Fl 12, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 467-0903
Illinois Institute for Integrative Mental Health Ltd.4770 N Lincoln Ave Ste 7, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 907-0992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eldin Dzudza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932158359
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dzudza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dzudza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzudza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzudza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzudza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzudza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.