Dr. Eldhose Abrahams, MD
Overview
Dr. Eldhose Abrahams, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eldhose Abrahams, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
