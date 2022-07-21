Dr. Germain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldere Germain, MD
Overview
Dr. Eldere Germain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Germain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Marion Family Practice8599 SW HIGHWAY 200, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 861-0043
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Germain?
Contenta con el doctor, me explico todo muy bien, me escucho, muy acertado.
About Dr. Eldere Germain, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467019109
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Germain works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.