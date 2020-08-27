Overview

Dr. Eldan Eichbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.