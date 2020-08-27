Dr. Eldan Eichbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eldan Eichbaum, MD
Dr. Eldan Eichbaum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- Washington Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Eichbaum?
Dr Eichbaum did my surgery back in August 5th 2000. I was in a near fatal car wreck and fractured my C6-C7 vertebrate. He did an amazing job with my surgery and even till today everything looks great. He truly saved my life that day. I've been paralyzed for 20 years and it shows how great of work he did. Thank you Dr Eichbaum, I will never forget you. My family still talks about you today and we are all forever thankful for your incredible work that day. God bless your journey. You blessed mine. Sincerely, Glenn Pierce
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
