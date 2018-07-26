Dr. Elda Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elda Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elda Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Jackson South Community Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Office10631 N Kendall Dr Ste 125, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (941) 661-1406
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Just left her office with my mom who had alzheimers and depression. She took a long time asking many questions and was very thorough. She was very knowledgeable and sensitive to the fact that alzheimers is a harsh disease that changes people. Would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Elda Lopez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1538141809
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health University SC
- Palmetto Health Alliance
- Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
- University of Miami
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.