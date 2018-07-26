See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Elda Lopez, MD

Psychiatry
Dr. Elda Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Jackson South Community Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Lopez works at Elda M Lopez MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Miami Office
    10631 N Kendall Dr Ste 125, Miami, FL 33176 (941) 661-1406

  Jackson South Community Hospital
  Uhealth Tower

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia
Anorexia
Autism
    Aetna
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    2.8
    Jul 26, 2018
    Just left her office with my mom who had alzheimers and depression. She took a long time asking many questions and was very thorough. She was very knowledgeable and sensitive to the fact that alzheimers is a harsh disease that changes people. Would definitely recommend!
    Melissa — Jul 26, 2018
    Psychiatry
    English, Spanish
    1538141809
    Palmetto Health University SC
    Palmetto Health Alliance
    Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
    University of Miami
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Dr. Elda Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

