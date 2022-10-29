Dr. Elchin Gajiev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajiev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elchin Gajiev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elchin Gajiev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Gajiev works at
Locations
-
1
Urban Psychiatry PC2467 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 616-4408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gajiev?
First I met Dr. Gajiev 12-13 years ago, after a quite traumatic experience. He helped me go through it as painless and smoothly as possible and wouldn't let me give up I was healed. Years later, after my mom died, I fell into a deep depression and to survive, I knew who to go visit. Dr. Gajiev didn't disappoint, he approached my grief delicately and professionally. A few months later I was pulled out of darkness, even thought the pain of loss never goes away, I found a strength to go back on with my life. To this day Dr. Gajiev keeps me sane and on track. If you ever feel like there is no tomorrow, you know who to go visit. I know - I do.
About Dr. Elchin Gajiev, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1821001843
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gajiev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajiev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajiev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gajiev works at
Dr. Gajiev has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajiev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gajiev speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajiev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajiev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajiev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajiev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.