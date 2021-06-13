Dr. Elbys Era, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Era is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elbys Era, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elbys Era, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Era Foot and Ankle10621 N Kendall Dr Ste 213, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 464-0631
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente cirujano ,muy profesional lo recomiendo 100% estoy muy feliz con mis resultados
About Dr. Elbys Era, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194978569
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Florida International University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Era has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Era accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Era has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Era speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Era. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Era.
