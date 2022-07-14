Dr. Elborz Safarzadeh, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elborz Safarzadeh, DMD
Dr. Elborz Safarzadeh, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rosenberg, TX.
Summer Park Dental Care6726 Reading Rd Ste 180, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Directions (346) 362-5521
I am a nervous patient and so finding the right dentist is a big deal for me. I totally recommend Doctor Safarzadeh ! He was thorough, took the time to explain my treatment plan, and addressed all my questions and concerns in a patient and kind manner. Hygienist and staff were also great, they were courteous, and scheduled me so I didn't have to wait long.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1285307553
Dr. Safarzadeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Safarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safarzadeh.
