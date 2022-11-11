See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Vaca works at STEVEN FAGIEN, M.D., P.A. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Fagien MD PA
    660 Glades Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 393-9898
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Aging Face
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Vaca?

Nov 11, 2022
I am not new to injectables. Sometimes I’m pleased with the results and sometimes not so much. HOWEVER, Dr. Vaca has overwhelmed me with his skills and doctor-patient approach. I couldn’t be more pleased.
Mary Daniels — Nov 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vaca to family and friends

Dr. Vaca's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Vaca

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD.

About Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669743860
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Florida
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vaca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vaca works at STEVEN FAGIEN, M.D., P.A. in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vaca’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.