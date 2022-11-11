Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD
Overview
Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Vaca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven Fagien MD PA660 Glades Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 393-9898Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaca?
I am not new to injectables. Sometimes I’m pleased with the results and sometimes not so much. HOWEVER, Dr. Vaca has overwhelmed me with his skills and doctor-patient approach. I couldn’t be more pleased.
About Dr. Elbert Vaca, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1669743860
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaca works at
Dr. Vaca speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.