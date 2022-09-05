Dr. Elbert Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elbert Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elbert Chang, MD is a Pulmonologist in Montclair, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Som/Elmhurst Hospital
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inland Physicians Medical Group9525 Monte Vista Ave Ste 105, Montclair, CA 91763 Directions (909) 626-1205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Inland Physicians Medical Group637 N 13th Ave, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-9321Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
I have been Dr Chang’s patient since 2009, he is caring, listens to his patients, always works to find you an answer to your concern. He worked super hard to take me off a 10 yr steroid use. I really appreciate him and his staff. It would be hard if I had to leave his practice for whatever reason. As of now, I’m grateful to have him as my pulmonologist. I would highly recommend him. He did recently go through staff change. I prefer to see him in the montclair office because of this. That office is not the same since the change. So I’m happy that he has two offices
About Dr. Elbert Chang, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1053417808
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Som/Elmhurst Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Pneumonia, Respiratory Management and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.