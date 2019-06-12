Overview

Dr. Elayne Garber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Garber works at Elayne K. Garber M.d. A Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.