Dr. Elana Segal, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Dr. Elana Segal, MD is a Dermatologist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Segal works at Dermatology Center of Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Dermatology Center of Washington Township
    100 Kings Way E Ste A3, Sewell, NJ 08080

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Hives
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Hives

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Hives
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Impetigo
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Herpes
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Skin Cancer
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    May 03, 2018
    Very professional and kind, answered all my questions patiently, and seemed to take her time.
    Felicia in Elmer, NJ — May 03, 2018
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1013938661
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
