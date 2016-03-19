Dr. Rudavsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elana Rudavsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Elana Rudavsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 328 Shrewsbury St Ste 252, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 797-1767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I can definitely say that my life wouldn't be as it is today, without Dr.Rudavsky's help..
About Dr. Elana Rudavsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023167707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rudavsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rudavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.