Overview

Dr. Elana Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Omni Eye Services in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.