Dr. Elana Oberstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elana Oberstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Elana Oberstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Oberstein works at
Locations
-
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberstein?
Excellent. She is a thorough, highly educated, interested physician. She takes her patients' concerns very seriously and works to resolve their health issues. Her demeanor is kind, helpful and thoughtful. She treats you as she would a member of her own family who she loves. I truly can't say enough positive about this fantastic physician.
About Dr. Elana Oberstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1356495014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberstein works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.