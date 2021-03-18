Overview

Dr. Elana Oberstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Oberstein works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.