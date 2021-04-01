Dr. Elana Kripke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kripke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elana Kripke, MD
Overview
Dr. Elana Kripke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paoli, PA. They completed their residency with Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
Dr. Kripke works at
Locations
MDVIP - Paoli, Pennsylvania11 Industrial Boulevard Paoli Pointe Building 101, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (610) 860-2152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. KRIPKE is an extremely intelligent, thorough and knowledgeable Doctor. Yet she is also warm, friendly, funny, personable and caring. She is always available to her patients Whether in her office or via Telehealth, I do not feel rushed. Dr Kripke will take the time to explain procedures, test results or new techniques available.She will also readily refer you to another specialist if needed. She was extremely helpful in gathering and disseminating information about COVID19 and how to get vaccinated. If I could give her 10 stars, I would. She’s the best. Being a concierge Doctor can be pricey, but knowing she is available to you 24/7, makes it worth every penny. I am in good hands with Dr. Kripke.
About Dr. Elana Kripke, MD
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hp Cornell Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kripke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kripke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kripke using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kripke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kripke works at
Dr. Kripke speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kripke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kripke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kripke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kripke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.