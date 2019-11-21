Dr. Elana Kastner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kastner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elana Kastner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elana Kastner, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515E, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 536-5656
Women's Contemporary Care444 Merrick Rd Ste LL3, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Very thorough, caring and knowledgeable. The first time I have ever felt comfortable with an OB/GYN physician.
About Dr. Elana Kastner, MD
- Obstetrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1992798037
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College Of Cornell University
- Queens College, CUNY
