Overview

Dr. Elana Clar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Helen Hayes Hospital.



Dr. Clar works at Physician Office in New York, NY with other offices in Oradell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

