Dr. Elana Clar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elana Clar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Helen Hayes Hospital.
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8888Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Jersey Brain and Spine Center680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Helen Hayes Hospital
- Medicare
About Dr. Elana Clar, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Clar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clar has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clar speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clar.
