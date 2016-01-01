Overview

Dr. Elana Bernstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Bernstein works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Sclerosis and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.