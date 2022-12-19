Dr. Elan Goldwaser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldwaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elan Goldwaser, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elan Goldwaser, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Goldwaser works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road1 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr Goldwaser a year and a half ago to figure out why I kept getting overuse injuries despite physical therapy. He found the core issue that others missed and has been guiding my treatment to get me back to normal. Without him, who knows how much further I would have declined. I am so grateful!
About Dr. Elan Goldwaser, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Kennedy Health System Our Lady Of Lourdes Medical Center
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Goldwaser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldwaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goldwaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldwaser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
