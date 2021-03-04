Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elan Diamond, MD
Dr. Elan Diamond, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
New Jersey Urology1515 Broad St Ste 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 873-7029
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 227-6008Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
- 3 160 Pehle Ave Ste 400, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (973) 873-7029
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Diamond and his staff are amazing. The doctor takes his time to explain up coming treatments and to really listen to any concerns you may have. I never feel like I am being rushed out of his office He cares that during treatment you are as comfortable as possible adjusting medications as needed in the event of nausea or side effects. During treatments I ended up in the hospital due to a complication Not because of Chemo and he came to the hospital a couple times to check up on me. His assistant Rosedy is amazing as well. She has been so helpful throughout this whole process answering questions, sending letters I needed and is always very quick to return any phone calls or correspondence.
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
