Dr. Elaine Youngblood, MD
Dr. Elaine Youngblood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine.
Kids First Pediatric Group LLC1045 Southcrest Dr Ste 110, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 233-6143
She is the kid whisperer! She's kind, gentle and loving towards kids. She knows exactly what to do to make them better & gives you easy, solutions that work/ not complicated stuff. They're also on call after hours - a doc will return your call -which is great- Love her!
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Al Hosp, Pediatrics
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Dr. Youngblood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youngblood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youngblood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngblood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngblood.
