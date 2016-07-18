Overview

Dr. Elaine Youngblood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine.



Dr. Youngblood works at Kids First Pediatric Group LLC in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.