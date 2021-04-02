Dr. Elaine Tozman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tozman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Tozman, MD
Overview
Dr. Elaine Tozman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tozman works at
Locations
-
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tozman?
Dr. Tozman is an excellent physician. She listens carefully to whatever you tell her, and sees you as a whole person. She is concerned with your overall well-being, as well as treating your rheumatological issues. She is both caring and experienced. I feel lucky yo have found her.
About Dr. Elaine Tozman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1679581235
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tozman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tozman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tozman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tozman works at
Dr. Tozman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tozman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tozman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tozman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tozman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tozman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.