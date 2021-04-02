Overview

Dr. Elaine Tozman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tozman works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.