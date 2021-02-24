Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunderlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Sunderlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks170 Medical Park Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 664-9506
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sunderlin?
Chavis Branson
About Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780844621
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- Jefferson Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunderlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunderlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunderlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunderlin works at
Dr. Sunderlin has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunderlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunderlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunderlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sunderlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sunderlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.