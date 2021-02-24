Overview

Dr. Elaine Sunderlin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Sunderlin works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.