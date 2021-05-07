See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Siegfried works at Slucare in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ssm Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
    1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 577-5600
  2. 2
    Dermatology At Ssm Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics Specialty Services
    13000 Butler Crest Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 678-3047

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508975160
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegfried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegfried has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegfried. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegfried.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegfried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegfried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

