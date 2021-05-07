Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegfried is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD
Overview
Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Siegfried works at
Locations
Ssm Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 577-5600
Dermatology At Ssm Health Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics Specialty Services13000 Butler Crest Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 678-3047
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegfried?
Dr Siegfried has always (and I've been going to her for over 12 years) been friendly, caring and going above to help. I cannot believe some of these comments. Just not the Dr I have come to know.
About Dr. Elaine Siegfried, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508975160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegfried has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegfried accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegfried. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegfried.
