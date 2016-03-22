See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Pediatrics
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elaine Rosen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Rosen works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 22, 2016
Dr. Rosen is a terrific physician. Always with care and understanding for her patients.
Sherman Oaks, CA — Mar 22, 2016
About Dr. Elaine Rosen, MD

  Pediatrics
  34 years of experience
  English
  1730114133
Education & Certifications

  University of California-Los Angeles
  University of California-Los Angeles
  BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elaine Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosen works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rosen’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

