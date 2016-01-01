Dr. Elaine Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elaine Pereira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578841557
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
