Dr. Elaine Pereira, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elaine Pereira, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Pereira works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Edwards Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Elaine Pereira, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elaine Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pereira works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pereira’s profile.

    Dr. Pereira has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

